NuStef Baking’s Kii Naturals Launches Exciting New Fruit & Fire™ Snack Crisps

VAUGHAN, Ontario — NuStef Baking is proud to announce the launch of Kii Naturals latest innovation, Fruit & Fire™ Snack Crisps, revolutionizing the snacking experience with an exciting blend of sweet fruit and spicy flavors. Crafted with precision and passion, these double baked crisps offer an irresistible crunch that promises to delight the adventurous snacker.

From Cherry Chipotle to Chili Lime Coconut, and Hot Honey Apricot to Mango Habanero, Fruit & Fire™ Snack Crisps offer an array of unique combinations formulated across three different heat levels…where sweet meets heat, these crisps tantalize the taste buds with each mouthwatering mix of flavors.

Hand-crafted in small batches, Kii Naturals Fruit & Fire™ Snack Crisps are baked to deliver an unparalleled snacking experience in every bite. Available in 4.94oz resealable bags, they are perfect for on-the-go enjoyment, whether hiking in the mountains, camping under the stars, or simply relaxing at home. Combining real fruit with hot peppers, nuts, and/or seeds, each artisan crisp is a testament to Kii Naturals’ commitment to quality and taste. Packed with 6 grams of protein per serving these crisps ensure a fulfilling snack that satisfies cravings without compromising on nutrition. Plus, with no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors, these crisps are made with wholesome ingredients that consumers can see and taste. Authentic ingredients, naturally ™.

Fruit & Fire™ Snack Crisps will be available at select retailers nationwide and online at AMAZON.com starting June 15th. With a suggested retail price of $6.99-$8.99, consumers can elevate their snacking experience and embark on a flavorful journey unlike any other.

About NuStef Baking:

NuStef Baking is a leading provider of the highest quality, authentic artisan baked goods that are essential to consumers’ year-round entertaining and anytime snacking occasions. NuStef Baking’s two core brands are Reko Pizzelle and Kii Naturals. Kii Naturals Artisan Crisps combine wholesome, non-GMO ingredients and are handcrafted in small batches. Each artisan crisp holds a delightful burst of flavorful grains, fruit, nuts and/or seeds. Reko Pizzelles are Italian-style waffle cookies, baked in small batches in a peanut free facility on cast iron griddles and carefully hand-packed. Reko pizzelles are light, crispy and low calorie, available in traditional and limited-edition seasonal flavors. Additionally, NuStef Baking offers private label manufacturing services to large food retailers across North America.

For more information about Kii Naturals Fruit & Fire™ Snack Crisps, visit: https://www.kiinaturals.com/.