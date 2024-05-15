Placon Introduces Delectables Tamper-Evident Square Dry Snack Product Line

Placon Deli, Retail & FoodService May 15, 2024

Madison, WI – Placon, an industry leader in innovative, sustainable thermoformed food packaging, today announced the launch of its new Crystal Seal® Delectables™ line of tamper-evident square dry snack containers.

The Delectables™ product line was designed to address consumer demand for safer and more sustainable food packaging options, all while allowing for easier dry snack merchandising for the growing grocery and convenience store market. 

Delectables™ containers are made with Placon’s exclusive EcoStar® material, which consists of a minimum of 25% recycled PET with a #1 resin code. The product line’s crystal-clear packaging is fully recyclable and the line’s square design maximizes shelf space, making it perfect for displaying candies, nuts, trail mix and dried fruit.

In addition, the line’s tamper-evident lid design features labeled grip tabs and scrap less indication, allowing consumers to easily identify whether a package has been opened or tampered with. Delectables™ square containers are available in five popular sizes (8 oz., 12 oz., 16 oz., 24 oz., and 32 oz.), and are available to order today. 

For more information, call us at 800.541.1535 or visit www.placon.com.    

ABOUT PLACON Founded in 1966, Placon is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and sustainable plastic packaging for medical, food, and consumer goods markets. Placon has manufacturing operations in Madison, WI; West Springfield, MA; Elkhart, IN; Wilson, NC,: and Plymouth, MN, and is currently ranked in the Top 20 in Plastics News 2023 Thermoformers Rankings. Placon delivers packaging breakthroughs that inspire better engagement between people and products. For more information, visit www.placon.com.

