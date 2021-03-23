Bel Brands USA Introduces its First Exclusively Plant-Based Cheese Brand, Nurishh

Bel Brands USA Dairy March 23, 2021

CHICAGO — Today’s households are full of all kinds of different diets and food preferences – from lactose-intolerant to vegan, and everything in between – which can make planning meals to please everyone’s taste buds a bit tricky. That’s why Bel Brands USA is introducing Nurishh – placing Bel among the first traditional cheese companies to add plant-based cheeses to its product portfolio.  

“Food plays a big role in cultivating happy and healthy moments, because the simple act of sharing a meal holds the power of bringing families together,” said Florian Decaux, plant-based acceleration director for Bel. “Nurishh can help you create dishes that bring everyone to the table – like a perfectly melted grilled cheese or a delicious cheesy pizza.”

Guided by Bel’s French cheese-making expertise, Nurishh strikes the balance of genuine cheesy taste, meltability and comfort with plant-based goodness. Certified plant-based and lactose-free, Nurishh serves up a good source of calcium and vitamin B12 and contains no artificial colors or flavors. Nurishh is available in six delicious varieties:

  • Slices:
    • Nurishh Cheddar Style Slices
    • Nurishh Mozzarella Style Slices
    • Nurishh Provolone Style Slices
  • Shreds:
    • Nurishh Cheddar Style Shreds
    • Nurishh Mozzarella Style Shreds
    • Nurishh Cheddar & Mozzarella Style Blend

By expanding its product offering beyond cheese products, Bel is furthering its mission to become a major player in the healthy snack market – diversifying through growth in dairy, fruit and plant-based products. Nurishh is the company’s first wholly plant-based brand.

Nurishh will be available at select retailers and via Amazon Fresh in April 2021, with nationwide in-store availability increasing throughout the year. Follow Nurishh on Instagram and Facebook, and visit www.NurishhPlantBased.com to learn more.

About Bel Brands USA: 
Headquartered in Paris, Bel wants to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to The Laughing Cow®, other USA favorites include Boursin®, Babybel® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

