The Laughing Cow Launches Plant-Based Spreadable Cheese Alternative at Whole Foods

CHICAGO — The Laughing Cow®, known for its spreadable, creamy cheese wedges, is starting off the new year on a plant-based note by launching its highly-anticipated dairy-free iteration, The Laughing Cow Plant-Based in Garlic & Herb, now on shelves at Whole Foods nationwide.

The vegan-certified cheese alternative comes in the same individually portioned wedges The Laughing Cow fans know and love. Now made with almond milk, even more consumers can experience the spreadable, creamy goodness. Snackers can enjoy The Laughing Cow Plant-Based in endless combinations – like spread on a bagel, dipped with veggies, or scooped with crackers.

“We’ve spent months perfecting the recipe for The Laughing Cow Plant-Based and are equally excited for this product to hit shelves now, as we are for consumers across the country to try it,” said Zach Fatla, Brand Director of The Laughing Cow. “This launch marks a new step for the brand, and we look forward to sharing the deliciousness of The Laughing Cow with a whole new audience.”

In addition to its fan-favorite creamy texture, The Laughing Cow Plant-Based is also a good source of calcium and is non-GMO certified. The brand is also exploring spicy flavors to join The Laughing Cow Plant-Based lineup, which consumers can be on the lookout for in 2025 and beyond.

The Laughing Cow Plant-Based is now available in Garlic & Herb exclusively at Whole Foods for $4.49, and starting this spring, both Garlic & Herb and Original varieties can be found at Kroger stores and additional grocery retailers nationwide.

