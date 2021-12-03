BelGioioso Cheese Completes Polly-O Acquisition

(Green Bay, Wis.) – BelGioioso Cheese, Inc. announced today that is has completed the acquisition of Polly-O, the historic cheese brand founded in New York in 1899.

“Having Polly-O become part of our family makes us extremely proud”, says Errico Auricchio, President of BelGioioso Cheese. “We are commited to continuing the 122-year long Polly-O tradition of complete dedication to quality and consumer satisfaction”.

With strong presence in the North-East, Polly-O is a well-established household brand, with a broad distribution of ricotta, mozzarella and string cheese items.

Being at the forefront of innovation and service, BelGioioso plans to consolidate and further extend Polly-O portfolio of products in the near future.

BelGioioso Cheese is a family-owned and operated company specializing in artisan Italian cheesemaking. Using only natural ingredients and fresh, local Wisconsin milk, Master Cheesemakers hand-craft a full line of exceptional cheeses guided by a commitment to quality and a respect for tradition. At BelGioioso, every cheese is a specialty. www.belgioioso.com/secret