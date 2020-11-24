Borden Heats Up the Dairy Section with New Creamy Salsa

DALLAS — Leave it to Borden Dairy to create a salsa so fresh and delicious, it can only be found in the dairy section. New Borden Creamy Salsa combines fresh salsa flavors with real light sour cream, making it the perfect dip for taco Tuesday, salsa Saturday, game day Sunday, or any get-together.

Pre-made dips are one of the fastest growing food product categories, and consumers prefer quality dipping sauces made with fresh ingredients to complement their snacks and meals. By mixing fresh sour cream with authentic salsa flavors, Borden has created a whole new type of salsa experience.

“Borden Creamy Salsa is a truly unique product offering, with no other salsa/sour cream combination currently offered on a wide scale,” said National Sales and Marketing Director Mike Arsenault. “With Borden Creamy Salsa, you get a fresh, delicious, one-of-a-kind snack your family will love along with the trusted name of Borden.”

Borden Creamy Salsa is available in three delicious flavors. Fire Roasted Creamy Salsa has just the right touch of smoky taste, Hot Creamy Salsa has the perfect balance of pepper and spice, and Mild Creamy Salsa has a delicious authentic flavor that makes it the perfect topping for all sorts of dishes, from tacos to meatloaf. All of the Borden Creamy Salsas flavors will come in 12 oz. containers at a suggested retail price of $2.99-$3.49.

Visit bordendairy.com/borden-creamy-salsa for a 50-cent coupon towards the purchase of Borden Creamy Salsa. Plus there’s a “Where to Buy” section along with some delicious recipe ideas. Follow Borden on Facebook at facebook.com/elsiethecow.

About Borden

Founded in 1857 by Gail Borden, Jr., Borden is an iconic American brand that produces more than 35 wholesome and delicious products enjoyed by millions of people every day. Borden was the first company to develop a patent for the process of condensing milk, as well as the first company to use glass milk bottles. In 1936, Elsie became America’s favorite spokes-cow and was recognized in 2000 by AdAge as one of the top 10 advertising icons of the 20th century. Today, Borden is headquartered in Dallas and operates 12 milk processing plants and nearly 100 branches across the U.S. that produce and distribute nearly 500 million gallons of milk annually for customers in the grocery, mass market, club, food service, hospitality, school, and convenience store channels. The company’s People First culture has inspired decades of loyal tenure among hundreds of the 3,300 people Borden employs. In 2019, Borden landed the No. 16 spot on Forbes’ list of America’s Most Reputable Companies, highlighting the company’s well-earned trust amongst consumers. For more information, visit bordendairy.com.