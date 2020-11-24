Dr. Praeger’s Launches Refrigerated Veggie Burger Line

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J.– Today, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, the family owned and operated leader in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, and kosher frozen food categories for over 25 years, announces their first refrigerated product line.

The Refrigerated Burger is debuting at Walmart and is available in two SKUs – Classic Veggie Burger and Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Burger. The new burgers feature the same veggie-forward look and flavor profile that Dr. Praeger’s customers know and love from fan favorites like the California Burger, and 13-16g of plant protein per patty. The Burgers are non-GMO, vegan and kosher certified.

After over 25 years in the frozen food aisle, Dr. Praeger’s is expanding to the refrigerated section to provide customers with nutritious and affordable veggie burger options no matter where they are shopping for plant-based products.

The Classic Veggie Burger is a flavorful combination of veggies, including carrots, onions, peppers, peas, kale, zucchini, leafy greens, quinoa, and brown rice. The Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Burger is a savory combination of black beans, corn, peppers, and brown rice with a smoky chipotle kick.

“As meat-alternative products expand to all corners of the grocery store, Dr. Praeger’s wants to meet our customers where they are shopping and provide the veggie-forward options they love,” said Larry Praeger, CEO, Dr. Praeger’s. “We know there is still a large market for traditional veggie burgers that look and taste like vegetables, and we want to continue to provide this option to our customers in every section where they are shopping.”

Dr. Praeger’s Refrigerated Burgers will be available beginning October 19, 2020 at select Walmart stores nationwide in packs of two for the everyday low price of $4.98 in the refrigerated section.

For more information, visit www.drpraegers.com and @drpraegers on social.

About Dr. Praeger’s

For over 25 years, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods has offered delicious and convenient frozen food options for the whole family. Founded by two heart surgeons determined to make healthy food easily accessible, the company remains family-owned and operated. Dr. Praeger’s is a leader in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and kosher frozen food categories and has the #1 selling SKU, California Veggie Burger at Whole Foods as well as a wide range of products including Veggie Burgers, Bowls, Cakes, Puffs and Hash Browns, sustainable Seafood items, Kid’s Littles and more. For more information visit www.drpraegers.com.