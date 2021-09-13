Good Catch Innovative Plant-based Breaded Seafood Line Launches Nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market Stores

AUSTIN, Texas — Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch® plant-based seafood, today announced its nationwide launch in Sprouts Farmers Market, the national supermarket chain known for its selection of fresh, natural and organic foods. The healthy grocer now carries the latest product innovations from Good Catch — Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets and Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes — across 340 stores nationwide.

Crafted from the Good Catch proprietary six-legume blend (peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans), the plant-based breaded offerings are a good source of protein and free of mercury, microplastics, dairy and GMOs. The innovative breaded line recreates the experience of nostalgic seafood favorites with the crunch and flavor that both kids and adults love. The Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks are a deliciously flaky plant-based whitefish in a light, crispy breading with 12g protein per five sticks. The Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets have 12g of protein per fillet with a tender, flaky whitefish texture in a light, crispy breading. The Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes feature a lump crabmeat-like texture and sweet crab flavor complemented with bell peppers, green onions, parsley and a hint of spice with 15g of protein per two cakes.

“Sprouts Farmers Market is charging up the retail industry at a remarkable pace with their plant-based offerings,” said Christine Mei, CEO of Gathered Foods. “And we’re thrilled that the Sprouts team believes in our mission-driven product line that delivers on taste, texture and comparable protein. We look forward to delighting Sprouts shoppers who are looking for craveable plant-based foods.”

This innovative breaded line complements the Good Catch portfolio of six offerings, including Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes, Plant-Based Thai Style Fish Cakes, Plant-Based Classic Fish Burgers and Plant-Based Tuna; available in Naked in Water, Mediterranean and Oil & Herbs flavors, as well as a food service package.

This year, Gathered Foods is determined to continue growing the Good Catch market footprint through new, bold distribution alignments. Earlier this year, Good Catch announced its partnership with Whole Foods Market with a plant-based deli-style tuna salad in the prepared foods section, now available across stores nationwide. In February, Good Catch partnered with Bareburger to launch its Plant-Based Classic Fish Burgers in a signature menu item called The Gulf. In July, Good Catch launched its new Breaded Plant-Based Fish Fillets and Plant-Based Crab Cakes for a limited time in Long John Silver’s as the first plant-based offering at the national seafood chain. Most recently, the brand announced its first wholesale partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club to offer its Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes to members nationwide. The team is continuing to further its food service partnerships to meet the growing consumer demand nationwide and across the world.

The Good Catch breaded line retails for $5.99 and will be available at all Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the country. To find your nearest Sprouts Farmers Market, please visit www.sprouts.com. To learn more about Good Catch’s mission and range of product offerings, visit goodcatchfoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Instagram.

About Good Catch

Good Catch is a chef-driven brand developing flavorful, plant-based seafood. Founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, Good Catch products offer the taste, texture, and eating experience of seafood without harming the environment. Good Catch products include single-serve, ready-to-eat pouches of Plant-Based Tuna and frozen Plant-Based Fish Burgers, Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes and Plant-Based Thai Style Fish Cakes available in retailers across the US and Canada, with growing food service partners and wider distribution planned. Stay tuned for more retail and food service news on Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets, Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes, plus more exciting product launches soon! Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook and Instagram.

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is an innovative food company focused on propelling change through plant-based alternatives. United by a love of good food, plant-based eating, and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating craveworthy plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everybody in between. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.