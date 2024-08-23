California Dairy On Display at the Western Foodservice and Hospitality Expo

Tracy, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) is bringing culinary inspiration with California dairy to the Western Foodservice and Hospitality Expo, August 25-27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

CMAB will showcase the diversity of dairy products – from specialty and commodity cheeses to frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and butter – that come from the number one dairy state. California processors in attendance will include Angelo & Franco, California Dairies, Inc. (CDI), Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), Di Stefano Cheese, Double Rainbow Ice Cream, Gelato Festival, Karoun Dairies, Leo Leo Gelato, Petit Pot and Super Store Industries (SSI). Attendees can visit CMAB booth #1467 to learn more about products made with milk from California dairy families for foodservice.

New this year, the CMAB will sponsor the California Pizza Challenge, held at the Pizza Tomorrow Summit Pavilion, which celebrates California’s long history of producing high quality cheeses for pizza. The challenge will feature 4 culinary events that showcase California cheese, as well as 4 “Pizza Athletic” categories demonstrating the dexterity and agility needed in the pizza kitchen on a busy night.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy families using some of the most sustainable farming practices in the world.

About Real California Milk/the California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs.

The Foodservice Division of the CMAB supports foodservice operators and distributors that use Real California dairy products. The CMAB offers marketing and promotional support for foodservice operators that purchase dairy products with the Real California Milk seal, which means they are made with milk from California’s family dairy farms, using some of the most sustainable dairy practices in the nation.

For more information on sourcing cheese from California, contact the foodservice team at 209.883.6455 (MILK), businessdevelopment@cmab.net or RealCaliforniaMilk.com/Foodservice, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.