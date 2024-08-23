Midan Marketing Principal Danette Amstein Will Take Mainstage at 2024 Animal Health Summit

Amstein poised to share “How today and tomorrow’s consumers define sustainability”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – Midan Marketing is proud to announce that Danette Amstein, principal, has been selected to speak at the 2024 Animal Health Summit hosted by the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor.

Amstein’s mainstage presentation, “How today and tomorrow’s consumers define sustainability,” will explore insights from Midan’s Meat Consumer Segmentation 3.0 study to inform attendees of opportunities and considerations for meeting evolving expectations of U.S. meat consumers.

“Animal health is a critical factor in livestock – and subsequently meat – production,” Amstein said. “I am excited to share this important data with leaders in the animal health industry and further equip all who impact the supply chain with knowledge about what meat consumers value.”

The Meat Consumer Segmentation study was pioneered by Midan in 2016. The latest research, released in 2023, revealed new consumer segments that represent significant shifts in how consumers shop for and prepare meat.

Amstein will take the stage from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. CT on Monday, August 26, as part of the two-day event. To learn more about and register for the 2024 Animal Health Summit, visit https://kcanimalhealth.thinkkc.com/events/animal-health-summit.

​​About Midan Marketing: ​Founded in 2004, Midan is an award-winning, full-service marketing agency specializing in the meat and agriculture industries. The company has offices in Chicago and Mooresville, N.C., and works closely with packers, processors, retailers, foodservice organizations, trade associations, government agencies and additional industry affiliates. For more information, visit Midan.com. ​​