Midan Shares 5 Reasons to Keep Educating Consumers

With age comes wisdom. That is the proverbial saying, right? I’d like to believe it now that I am um… well, now that I have more experience! Perhaps the saying should be With experience, comes wisdom.

This month Midan Marketing turns 20! Since we consider ourselves an “accidental” agency (my partner and I started working together and eventually realized we had become an agency!), this accomplishment is not lost on me or Michael Uetz, the “Mi” in Midan. The collective experience of 20 years of marketing within the meat industry does, however, provide food for thought. As we looked back across the past two decades something really struck me: The education of meat consumers is never, ever done.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Midan