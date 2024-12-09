Marin French Cheese Co. Wins Gold and Bronze at World Cheese Awards 2024

The nation’s oldest cheese company continues its legacy of excellence with world-class soft-ripened cheeses

Petaluma, California — Marin French Cheese Co., the country’s oldest cheese company based in Marin County in Northern California, is honored to announce its outstanding achievements at the World Cheese Awards 2024.

The prestigious event hosted annually by the Guild of Fine Food, recognized Marin French Cheese Co.’s artisan soft-ripened cheeses with four medal awards including Gold for Petite Suprême and Golden Gate—which achieved its first-ever Gold after earning Bronze the past two years—and Bronze for Petite Camembert and Petite Truffle.

A total of 240 judges from 39 countries, divided into 104 teams, took on the challenge of determining which entries deserved accreditation. The panel included experts from various industry disciplines, such as graders, buyers, chefs, producers, retailers, technologists, journalists, and influencers. This year’s competition was the largest yet, with 1,032 companies participating globally. Cheeses were meticulously evaluated based on rind and paste appearance, aroma, body, texture, and, most importantly, flavor and mouthfeel. Bronze and Gold accolades were awarded to Marin French Cheese Co. cheeses, including:

GOLD – Petite Suprême (4 oz., SRP $8.49) combines a French soft cheese recipe with California craftsmanship. Made from local California cow’s milk with extra added cream, it offers a rich creamline and a dense, buttery paste for a decadent taste in every bite.

GOLD – Golden Gate (8 oz., SRP $16.99) is a triple crème cheese that gets its striking color from being hand-washed with brine multiple times throughout the 14 day aging process to allow the cultures naturally present in the coastal air to flourish. Inspired by the vibrant color of the Golden Gate Bridge, this cheese ranges from semi-soft, fudgy, and robust when young to oozing umami as it approaches its best by date. This washed rind cheese is earthy with vegetal aromas and a rich savory flavor.

BRONZE – Petite Camembert (4 oz., SRP $7.99) is a unique small format of the brand’s classic French style Camembert cheese. Complex with earthy aromas of mushroom, a creamy paste is enrobed in a velvety bloomy rind, this soft cheese uses a different blend of cultures from other brie style cheeses. Part of the Petite Classic Collection, this cheese is true to Marin French’s California-crafted, Frenchinspired roots.

BRONZE – Petite Truffle (4 oz., SRP $8.49) is built on the same recipe as Triple Crème Brie with the luxurious inclusion of imported black truffles speckled throughout the paste. Its irresistible earthy aroma and rich flavor are balanced by notes of sweet cream and a velvety texture. This cheese is part of our Petite Reserve Collection of 4 oz. wheels enhanced with premium ingredients to inspire moments of authentic pleasure.

“Our whole team is thrilled to have Marin French Cheese Co. products recognized on the world’s stage, especially among such an impressive array of cheeses entered into this year’s World Cheese Awards,” says Bonnie Kaufman, Brand Manager of Marin French Cheese Co. “This honor reflects the dedication, passion, and creativity that our team brings to cheesemaking. As we approach our 160th anniversary of crafting soft-ripened cheeses in our original West Marin creamery, we are committed to preserving our rich traditions while embracing innovation. This recognition means so much to us and fuels our drive to continue crafting exceptional cheeses that inspire, delight, and bring people together.”

Marin French Cheese Co. has been a pioneer in the cheesemaking industry since 1865 and is known for its exceptional cheeses that consistently surprise and delight cheese enthusiasts and experts alike. Marin French Cheese Co.’s soft ripened cheeses can be purchased at a selection of specialty grocers and cheese shops nationwide, found on the store locator on the website, or on Northbay Creameries.

About Marin French Cheese Co.

Marin French Cheese Co. is the country’s oldest cheese company, operating at its historic creamery in Marin County since 1865. Marin French Cheese Co. marries traditional French cheesemaking techniques with California terroir and innovative spirit to produce award-winning and original cheeses. Made with high-quality local ingredients, its cheeses reflect one of life’s simplest and most authentic pleasures: experiencing good food. For more information, visit MarinFrenchCheese.com or follow on Instagram @marinfrenchcheese or Facebook @marinfrenchcheesecompany.