Third victory for Nidelven Blå, crowned winner of the World Cheese Awards 2023

A soft blue farmhouse cheese made two hours from Trondheim has been named World Champion Cheese at the World Cheese Awards (WCA) 2023, hosted in the central Norwegian city.

Named after the Trøndelag county river, Nidelven Blå is made by third generation farmers, husband and wife Maren and Ole Gangstad at Gangstad Gårdsysteri.

The handmade, cows’ milk blue mould cheese, which is aged for six to nine months, is already their best-selling cheese – in part, thanks to its successes at previous World Cheese Awards: it won the Best Norwegian cheese in 2019, and a Super Gold in 2020.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Guild of Fine Food