Belle Chevre’s Spreadable Honey Goat Cheese Wins Silver at 2023-2024 World Cheese Awards Chèvre Log in a Cup Earns Coveted Prize

Huntsville, Alabama – Belle Chevre’s spreadable Honey goat cheese was recognized for its excellent quality by earning Silver at the highly-esteemed 2023-2024 World Cheese Awards in Trondheim, Norway on October 27, 2023. The brand’s Honey chèvre is noted for its creamy texture and taste, with a natural sweetness from the real honey which balances the tangy goat cheese.

“We’re incredibly honored to have won a silver award for our spreadable honey goat cheese,” begins Pierre Guérin, President and co-owner, Belle Chevre, Inc. “Goat cheese which includes honey is a favorite flavor in the fresh chèvre category,” Guérin adds. “The sweetness of the honey paired with the zing of goat cheese is loved by chèvre fans. That our product, which is packaged in a resealable cup, was in competition against traditional goat cheese logs is a testament to the organoleptic qualities of Belle Chevre.”

Belle Chevre recently repositioned its spreadable goat cheese as a ‘log in a cup’ to let consumers know that its chèvre is the same high quality as a log, updating its packaging graphics to reflect that positioning. The brand’s line of products in a 6-oz. resealable cup – available in Honey, Fig, and Original – was launched this summer.

Organized by the Guild of Fine Foods, the World Cheese Awards brings together cheesemakers, retailers, buyers and food commentators worldwide to judge over 4,500 cheeses from over 40 countries. For a full list of awards, visit https://gff.co.uk/awards/world-cheese-awards/.

About Belle Chevre:

Belle Chevre has been handcrafting traditional and original goat cheeses since 1989, combining time-honored European cheesemaking techniques with an innovative approach. Belle Chevre’s artisan chevre and cream cheese-style spreads are mild yet distinct in taste and texture, reflecting the care with which they are made for the contemporary cheese lover. To learn more about Belle Chevre, visit https://www.bellechevre.com.