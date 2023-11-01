BAADER and NOVA SEA Embark on Pioneering Fish Processing Project

BAADER, a global pioneer in fish processing automation, proudly announces the beginning of their most monumental project with long-standing Norwegian partner, the NOVA SEA AS, the pioneering producer of world-class salmon from the North of Norway. This collaboration underscores decades of mutual trust, setting new benchmarks for the industry.

This most ambitious project to date proofs the trust and collaboration fostered over years of successful partnership with NOVA SEA. BAADER is NOVA SEA’s main process supplier for the new salmon factory in Lovund, Norway, which is another example for BAADER’s core competence to deliver wall-to-wall factory solutions.

“We have always believed in pushing the boundaries of innovation and this project with NOVA SEA is a proof to that. Not only is this our largest fish project, but it also embodies our commitment to efficiency, hygiene, and transparency,” said Robert Focke, CEO of BAADER Fish.

