Dawn Foods Launches Seattle Inspiration Hub

Fife, WASHINGTON – Dawn Foods, a global bakery ingredients manufacturer and distributor, takes the science and art of baking to new heights with the grand opening of the Dawn Seattle Inspiration Hub. This innovative space signifies the first in a series of U.S. locations created to inspire the industry and support Dawn’s customers.

Located within Dawn’s Distribution Center in Fife, Washington, the Inspiration Hub is another example of Dawn’s unwavering commitment to providing customers with the insights, inspiration, and bakery expertise they seek to help them achieve their business goals and growth aspirations.

“The new Seattle Inspiration Hub serves as a space for bakery business owners and operators to learn, draw inspiration, and work closely with Dawn’s bakery experts to develop profitable offerings for their customers,” said John Schmitz, President, Dawn North America. “Our collaborative approach reinforces our commitment to empowering our customers and further strengthening our partnerships with them.”

