Belle Chevre Unveils Greek Kiss / Fresh Goat Cheese Wrapped in Brined Grape Leaves Debuts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Belle Chevre, a pioneer in crafting innovative goat cheese products, revealed its Greek Kiss – a fresh chèvre wrapped in brined grape leaves – at the Specialty Food Association’s 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas. This new addition to Belle Chevre’s repertoire has already achieved acclaim, securing a Silver award at the prestigious 2022-2023 World Cheese Awards.

Belle Chevre’s Greek Kiss is an exquisite 4-oz. fresh chèvre disc artfully enveloped in tender, brined grape leaves, infusing the tangy goat cheese with subtle notes of lemon and sea salt. Upon unveiling, the creamy-colored goat cheese beautifully contrasts with the muted green grape leaf, creating an eye-catching addition to any cheese board. Each package is vacuum sealed to ensure optimal freshness, featuring a captivating label that artfully depicts an embrace reminiscent of Greek sculpture.

“We’re thrilled to offer Greek Kiss! Uniquely wrapping our fresh chèvre in brined grape leaves exemplifies Belle Chevre’s commitment to artisanal craftsmanship and innovative flavor combinations. The Winter Fancy Food Show provided the perfect platform to share our passion for exceptional goat cheese with the culinary community,” says Pierre Guérin, President and co-owner, Belle Chevre, Inc.

About Belle Chevre

Belle Chevre has been handcrafting traditional and original goat cheeses since 1989, combining time-honored European cheesemaking techniques with an innovative approach. Belle Chevre’s artisan chèvre and cream cheese-style spreads are mild yet distinct in taste and texture, reflecting the care with which they are made for the contemporary cheese lover.

For More Information: https://bellecheeseboard.com/products/greek-kiss