The origin of the name Fortezza® is fortress or rock. This novelty not only has a strong and beautiful name but also exudes power through its green and red colour.

Because of its predominantly green colour, the flower can be used in many colour combinations in floral arrangements. The combination of shape (cup-shaped) and colour makes Fortezza suitable for use in both bouquets and arrangements.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Anthura BV