Anthura Opts for a More Sustainable Substrate

The main component of the substrate used in the cultivation of pot Anthurium is currently peat, because of its physical, chemical and biological properties. For years, however, the use of peat as a substrate has been a subject of debate. Peat exploitation is causing natural areas to disappear, resulting in climate change. Peat as a substrate is therefore not sustainable. Anthura has started investigating possible alternatives.

First steps

In mid-2020, we asked some substrate suppliers about the possibilities of making a more sustainable substrate. The initial feedback was positive, but in terms of composition they did not result in a substrate that would be suitable for the machinery at our Anthurium production site in Bleiswijk. There were too many fibers in the raw material, or the raw material would not have been permitted under Q37 requirements, i.e. the requirements for the export of plant material to America.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Anthura BV