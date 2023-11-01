Innovate With Us: Stay Ahead With Danziger’s 24-25 Cut Flowers Catalog

We are proud to unveil our brand new 2024-2025 cut flower catalog, presenting more than 100 high-quality new varieties!

With just a click, you can enter a bright new world of innovative products enabling growers to become pioneers and rapidly respond to market trends and needs. So check out the catalog to stay one step ahead!

As always, we are committed to offering the high-grade cut flower varieties you need to let your business bloom. A few of our novelties will be on display at the upcoming Aalsmeer Trade Fair in the Netherlands. Join us at stand 2.18 from November 7th to 9th, where you’ll have the opportunity to witness firsthand the beauty and potential of our newest novelties. This event promises to be an exciting journey into the world of flowers, and we look forward to sharing it with you.

Danziger, with a tradition of innovation, is also taking full advantage of digital innovations. Our 24-25 Cut Flowers Catalog abounds with features our customers will love, making it easier than ever for growers, wholesalers, and retailers to provide their customers with highlights and customized information using:

Huge assortment of images for viewing and downloading by clicking the link in the digital version or scanning their code (in the back cover of the catalog)

Links to expanded technical information on our website.

Links to videos of specific products

We’d like to turn the spotlight on three striking new varieties showcased in our cut flower catalog:

ENCHANTÉ™: Brilliantly Blue

With its spectacular and truly glowing deep blue color, this captivating new variety has a strong presence, voluminous inflorescence, as well as long, strong and flexible stems.

You’ll be enchanted by this eye-catching variety, with its unique domed shape, that adds a three-dimensional appearance to any arrangement – beautiful both fresh and dried. It has the added benefits of being odorless and having a long vase life.

UNICORN™: Dynamic Blooms

This new and versatile variety, that is a perfect fit for current green trend, offers infinite options for creativity and design styles. Thanks to its flexibility, long stems, abundant inflorescence and strong presence, just adding a few of these uniquely shaped blooms can add freshness and dynamic movement to bouquets, table arrangements and canopies.

SAFORA™ CLASSIC BLUE: Elegance at its Best

SAFORA™ CLASSIC BLUE is a real stunner, with a rare and delicate pastel color that is incomparable and is always in great demand. This high-quality new variety, with its tight-angled inflorescence structure and long and heavy stems, provides extremely high yields of abundant classic blue colored flowers. This much sought after color adds that special touch to any arrangement, ensuring ongoing demand for this unique gem.

About Danziger

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain, achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over 60 countries.

Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business. For more information, please visit our website at: www.danzigeronline.com or contact our marketing team at: marketing@danziger.co.il