Aussie Select Now Available in Colorado through Altamira Foods and KeHE

Bringing Innovative, Premium Lamb Deli Products to the Colorado Market

Denver, CO – Aussie Select, the brand known for redefining premium deli innovation with responsibly sourced Australian lamb, is now available in Colorado through Altamira Foods and KeHE. These distribution partnerships bring Aussie Select’s globally inspired, pre-cooked lamb deli products to foodservice operators, retailers and consumers who are hungry for new and exciting proteins.

The products will soon be available for purchase in 4 oz. pre-sliced packs at several stores across Colorado, starting with Lucky’s Market in Boulder, Pete’s Fruits & Vegetables in Denver and Atlas Valley Purveyors in Lafayette. More local partnerships will be coming soon.

Aussie Select also offers its line in four unique whole muscle products, each created to elevate menus and make food preparation easier for today’s foodservice operations. The lineup includes Lamb Pastrami, Agave Rosemary Lamb, Tikka Masala Lamb and Lamb Prime Rib, all of which deliver rich, bold flavors while minimizing prep time in the kitchen.

“We love discovering innovative products to bring to our accounts,” says Jeff Jones, Sales Manager of Altamira Foods. “I’ve never seen anything like it before, and I wanted to bring Aussie Select to our customers knowing people in Colorado love lamb. This product will not only excite our partners but also provide versatility across many different menu styles.”

The Brown Palace is now serving Aussie Select in the renowned Ship Tavern restaurant. “Aussie Select’s lamb products are a game-changer for my kitchen. The pre-cooked, deli-style lamb saves us time and brings so much versatility to our menu,” said Brown Palace Executive Chef Kim Moyle. “We’re starting with a sandwich, but the possibilities are endless. The flavor is bold and unique, exactly what we need to excite our guests and stand out from the usual protein options. It’s the perfect way to refresh our offerings and give diners something truly memorable.”

It will also be served at Denver’s Slate Hotel, the Clayton Hotel & Members Club and Panzano.

Jaclyn Oyola, CEO of Aussie Select, is excited about the new Colorado partnerships. “Working with Altamira Foods and KeHE allows us to reach a food-savvy audience that values premium, responsibly sourced proteins. Our lamb deli products are designed for both today’s foodservice challenges— streamlined kitchen labor and menu innovation– and today’s consumer. We’re thrilled to introduce them to the Colorado market, where we know there’s a genuine appreciation for lamb.”

With growing concerns over “menu fatigue” in both foodservice and retail, Aussie Select’s unique lamb options offer a refreshing alternative to the standard chicken, beef and pork offerings, making it an exciting choice for chefs and operators looking to elevate their menus.

About Aussie Select

At Aussie Select, we are committed to delivering premium, responsibly sourced deli products that celebrate global flavors and culinary creativity. With a focus on sustainable practices and unmatched quality, Aussie Select brings innovative, ready-to-use lamb cuts to kitchens everywhere, redefining what deli meats can be.

About Altamira Foods

Altamira Foods is a trusted distributor of fine foods, bringing premium, innovative products to restaurants, hotels, and retailers across the country. Our team is dedicated to sourcing the best ingredients and products to ensure our clients have access to the highest quality offerings.

About KeHE

At KeHE Distributors, we’re all about goodness. Our mission to serve and feed America is fueled by an obsession with natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products. These delight consumers and deliver stellar growth for our customers and suppliers. At KeHE, we’re not content with just plain good; we aspire to next-level goodness, in all aspects of our operations, because where KeHE goes, goodness follows.