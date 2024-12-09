When Art Meets Science: Using the Latest Technology for More Sustainable and Efficient Cheesemaking

Technological innovation has always been central to cheesemaking from the advent of pasteurization through to modern-day DNA sequencing. And as economic and environmental pressures push cheesemakers to increase yield and quality while limiting costs, scientific advancement could again hold the answer to ensuring cheese remains accessible to consumers and profitable for manufacturers. However, this next wave of scientific advancement will not be limited to a single process or ingredient but will focus on the holistic cheese production process.

We explore how new technologies support centuries-old expertise through sophisticated devices and software combined with cutting-edge cultures and coagulants to boost throughput, increase efficiencies and deliver deliciously modern cheeses.

