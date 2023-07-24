5 Ways to a Sustainable Industrial Oven   

More energy-efficient baking solutions are within reach for commercial bakers thanks to advances in digitalization and oven burner technology. It’s a welcome sight for an industry that’s committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Within a bakery’s operations, energy use is most concentrated in either the baking or freezing process. According to the EPA, for non-frozen products, the baking process is the largest energy consumer ranging between 26% to 78% of total energy consumed.

With ovens using such an immense amount of energy, they’re also your greatest opportunity to reduce the environmental impact of your bakery’s operations.

