Eosta’s Organic Raingrown Avocado Nominated for 2 Prizes

Eosta, a leading company in the organic trade, has secured two major nominations for its innovative Organic Raingrown Avocado. The product has been shortlisted for the internationally renowned Fruit Logistica Innovation Award 2025 (FLIA) and the inaugural True Price Award.

As the name suggests, the Organic Raingrown Avocado is cultivated exclusively with rainwater – without the use of artificial irrigation, fertilizers, or pesticides. With this sustainable approach, Eosta actively contributes to combating water scarcity and protecting biodiversity.

Double Recognition for this Innovation

This innovation for a more sustainable planet has not gone unnoticed. The Organic Raingrown Avocado was selected from nearly 70 submissions as one of the five nominated top products for the FLIA.

This prestigious award will be presented during the international trade fair Fruit Logistica, which takes place from February 5 to 7, 2025, in Berlin. Visitors to the fair can vote for their favorite during the first two days.

In addition, the avocado has also been nominated for the True Price Award. This Dutch award recognizes consumer products that pursue a “true price.” The True Price Award is based on five criteria: accessibility, sustainability, exemplary function, transparency, and integrity.

Eosta’s approach, which explicitly strives for fair prices for both producers and consumers, has been recognized by the jury as an inspiring example for other companies and industries.

Your Vote Counts!

Visitors to Fruit Logistica can vote for the FLIA winner on February 5 and 6, 2025. The winner will be announced on February 7.

The True Price Award winner will already be announced on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, during the True Price Festival at Pakhuis de Zwijger in Amsterdam.