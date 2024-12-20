Midan: Brand Awareness Versus Conversion

A common conversation I find myself engaged in lately revolves around where a brand’s marketing strategy should focus: awareness or conversion. Understanding the balance between them and when to focus on which one can have a significant impact on your bottom line. For sales professionals, it is particularly important to know how to collaborate with marketing teams so that both types of campaigns are effective in helping the organization drive growth.

For this blog post, I thought it might be timely to explore when to prioritize brand awareness versus conversion or vice versa, with examples of real-world tactics.

To level set, brand awareness is all about building recognition and, eventually, loyalty. Conversion is laser focused on the immediate sale.

To read the rest of the blog, please go to: Midan

