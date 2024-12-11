North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission Hosts Exclusive Influencer Farm Tour 

Benson, N.C. – Last month the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission (NCSC) hosted its #SweetHarvestTour2024 where both domestic and international creators, trade media, and journalists learned all about how sweetpotatoes are grown, packed and shipped. The goal was to educate partners on the farm to table process and highlight how this superfood is available year-round.

The 4-day farm tour was full of key insights with visits to local restaurants, research stations, and farming operations. Each experience provided a deeper dive into the North Carolina lifestyle fueled by passion, local pride, and a connection to tradition. From trying new foods to a sweetpotato varietal tasting, participants walked away feeling inspired to dig into these sweet roots and understand what makes sweetpotatoes, particularly the North Carolina native Covington variety so special.

Since 1961, the commission has worked diligently to create marketing strategies that benefit the U.S market. And as emerging markets in Europe, France and the UK grow, additional attention and funds are allocated there. A little over 40% of the state’s sweetpotato production is exported, with the majority going to the UK & Europe. As the nation’s largest producer and exporter of sweetpotatoes, opportunities to further enhance existing markets, while expanding into new markets is of utmost importance. The NC Sweetpotato Harvest Tour’s purpose was to create new ambassadors who would take their new sweetpotato knowledge and share it with their followers.

“For 63 years, the commission has worked with allied industry partners to expand the category and spread the message that NC sweetpotatoes add the perfect touch to making a well-balanced meal,” remarked Michelle Grainger, executive director of the NCSC. “To reach new audiences, this harvest tour presented a great opportunity to brag about our humble root vegetable and discuss how it has not only been a major contributor to the state’s number one industry of agriculture, it has also allowed our state’s producers to create an international following,” states Grainger.

On the domestic front, five creators joined with backgrounds in recipe development, dietetics, and nutrition education. Participants had niche focus areas including infant feeding, baby health, mental health awareness, food struggles, sports nutrition and more. As a whole, the group represented over 1,317,500 followers, reaching 297,148 total overall engagements from their tour posts. All content focused on educating consumers on sweetpotatoes and the steps it takes for products to get from the field to retail stores and ultimately to the plate.

On the international front, four individuals participated with backgrounds in food media, fresh produce and blogging/lifestyle content. These writers will soon release articles documenting the sweetpotato’s journey and the many hands involved in the field, storage, and warehouses. Videos and stories were shared on the tastings, varieties, and key personnel pivotal to categorical growth. The international guests boasted a combined 317,400 followers, reaching 40,101 impressions and garnering 5,127 likes during their time in NC.

The commission wrapped up this sweet journey as it hosted the 5th annual NC Sweetpotato FarmHER luncheon partnering with the Pretty In Pink Foundation. Women across the industry, along with tour participants joined to raise money to support the medical expenses of North Carolina residents who are uninsured or underinsured in their fight against breast cancer. The money raised this year, will be sent to breast cancer patients in Western North Carolina who were impacted by Hurricane Helene.

“We are thrilled with the massive success and all the hands and hearts that were involved in making the tour possible”, continues Grainger. “From the participation of NC State University, to local restaurants, many of our sweetpotato producers, packers and other supporting business sectors, the community truly came together to easily demonstrate why our state vegetable is great for any reason, any season!”

The North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission is committed to supporting its growers and increasing sweetpotato consumption through education, promotional activities, research, and honorable horticultural practices among its producers. For more information check out https://ncsweetpotatoes.com and follow North Carolina Sweetpotatoes’ social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and YouTube to view the farm tour content.

