Sumo Citrus Launches a Fifth Season of the Year in Celebration of its Annual Harvest

The sweetest season is back in a big way as Sumo Citrus’ enormously delicious fruit hits the produce aisle and brings joy to consumers through new events and offerings

DINUBA, Calif. — In celebration of the highly anticipated, award-winning hybrid mandarin returning to stores across the country, Sumo Citrus® is officially launching a Fifth Season of the year from January – April. Nestled within the classic four calendar seasons, the legendary fruit, known for its large size, legendary sweet taste, easy to peel skin, and iconic Top Knot®, returns with a new season intended to excite fans all over the U.S. This season, the iconic fruit will be hitting aisles earlier than ever with Sumo Citrus rolling out in December, giving fans a sweet surprise before 2025 kicks off.

Derived from the Satsuma, Orange, and Mandarin citrus varieties, Sumo Citrus was originally cultivated in Japan in the 1970s by a single grower who set out to develop the “perfect citrus fruit.” The fruit quickly became known as the “Dekopon” in Japan referring to its distinctive top knot. It eventually made its way to California’s Central Valley where only highly trained growers who know its unique characteristics can cultivate it.

The Fifth Season celebrates the sweetest months of the year, from expert growers handpicking the first fruit of the harvest in December to consumers taking the first mouthwatering bite of the season. Fans are encouraged to participate in the delight of Sumo Citrus by sharing it with friends and loved ones, making every day of the Fifth Season count.

“The Fifth Season is something that everyone can rally around, bringing people together to celebrate the joy of Sumo Citrus no matter where they are,” says Sunnia Gull, Vice President of Marketing for Sumo Citrus. “Fans of the brand look forward to Sumo Citrus season every year and we wanted to create a core moment that leans into the excitement and exclusivity of a specific season. While it’s fleeting, that’s what makes it so special. We hope that fans enjoy taking part in this collective experience and make the most of the sweetest season of the year!”

As the season comes into full swing in January, customers can expect several unique touchpoints to enjoy Sumo Citrus:

The Peel Away to Japan Sweepstakes: This season, Sumo Citrus is hosting a sweepstakes that offers consumers the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Japan. Keep an eye on Sumo Citrus social channels for more details.

While the Fifth Season officially kicks off in January, Sumo Citrus will be hitting produce aisles across the country this December. The 2025 Sumo Citrus season will run through April, while supplies last, with pricing starting at $3.99/lb. The fruit will be available at retailers across North America and sold individually as well as in 2lb and 3lb bags for fans to stock up.

For more information, including a full list of retailers, visit SumoCitrus.com and be sure to follow Sumo Citrus on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram for fun surprises throughout the season.

ABOUT SUMO CITRUS:

Sumo Citrus is a hybrid mandarin that has achieved legendary status in the produce aisle. An obsessed community of fans seek out the fruit with the signature Top Knot® each season because it is incredibly sweet, enormously delicious, easy-to-peel, non-GMO certified, and seedless. Nothing compares to the ultimate citrus experience.



