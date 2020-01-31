DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic Grow Mandarin Program

Chelsea, MA – DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic are excited to continue to grow their mandarin programs.



Morning Kiss Organic offers an organic mandarin program from December through April, working with suppliers in California. DiSilva Fruit continues to grow its year-round program supplied by growers in California, Chile and Peru. Mandarins will be available in 1lb, 2lb, 3lb, and 5lb bags. Varieties include satsumas, clementines, murcotts & tangos.



An excellent choice for healthy eating, mandarins are rich in vitamin C and contain vitamin A. They also contain dietary fiber and nutrients and minerals such as potassium and manganese. The perfect size for snacking, mandarin varieties can also be added to sweet or savory dishes, such as salads, salsas, juices, and breakfast bowls.



“I’m so excited we’ve been able to grow this program at such a rapid pace. Mandarins are one of my favorite pieces of fruit and I know many consumers feel the same way,” says Nelly Czajkowski of Morning Kiss Organic. “We are particularly excited to expand our private label offerings. We are in a great position to provide our retail customers with high quality, consistent conventional and organic private label programs.”



As with all of their offerings, Morning Kiss Organic and DiSilva employ just-in-time inventory management, reducing loss to product spoilage at retail, and therefore protecting the retailer’s bottom line.



About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is part of Arrowfarms, headquartered in Massachusetts. Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.