Natural Delights Celebrates National Medjool Date Day This February 4th

YUMA, AZ. – February is an exciting month for Natural Delights. Since 2014, February 4th has been celebrated as National Medjool Date Day.

“National Medjool Date Day is a great time to engage our communities with recipes for Medjool Date based party foods, with the day falling on or near the Super Bowl every year” said David Baxter, brand manager of Natural Delights. “Medjool dates are so versatile and make a great appetizer, they are a perfect fit your Super Bowl spread. We especially like them stuffed with goat cheese and wrapped in bacon” remarked Baxter

“This year we want to extend the celebration for Medjool date enthusiast with our month-long social promotion” said Baxter. Natural Delights is supporting retail sales of Medjool dates with a National Medjool Date Day themed promotion. A month-long event with weekly flash promotions beginning February 4. Prizes will include gift cards to major retailers.

The Natural Delights line offers Whole, Pitted, Organic and Pitted Organic Medjool Dates; Premium Chopped Medjool Dates; and Medjool Date Rolls with flavors such as Coconut, Almond, and Cacao with Pecans.

If you are interested in learning more about Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com and connect on social media via Instagram @ndmedjooldates and Facebook @NDmedjooldates.

ABOUT NATURAL DELIGHTS

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the top Medjool date brand in the country, originated in Bard Valley, stretching from southeastern California, through southwest Arizona and into northern Mexico. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and harvest practices. Each farm is subject to the same stringent certification processes to ensure that every Natural Delights® Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. a good source of fiber, they contain no added sugar, are high in antioxidants and contain important vitamins and minerals, including Potassium, Copper, Magnesium, Vitamin B6, Niacin, Calcium and Iron.