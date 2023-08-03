Natural Delights Launches New Medjool Date Strips With Tajín

YUMA, Ariz. – Natural Delights, North America’s favorite Medjool date brand, has partnered with Tajín, the #1 chili lime seasoning in the US, for its new Medjool Date Strips with Chile Lime. Available now, the product marries the perfect combination of sweet and spicy, otherwise known as “swicy” – a top trending flavor profile in 2023.

According to DLG Research in 2021, Tajín was shown to boost produce sales by 46% when displayed next to produce items. As a result, the brand expects excellent response to the new product and its packaging, which prominently showcases the Tajín bottle and fresh Medjool dates.

“Part of our strategic efforts to make the category more inclusive include developing innovative products that combine people’s favorite flavor profiles, like sweet and spicy, to give an entry point into the category,” shared David Baxter, director of marketing for Natural Delights. “We’re excited to offer new consumers the opportunity to experience and fall in love with Medjool dates in this unique way, while giving our die-hard fans something fun and fresh to try as well.”

While developing the new product, Natural Delights conducted consumer research with focus groups by third-party Moms Meet℠, where 93% of participants gave the product a 4+ star review and 96% of participants stated that they would recommend the product.

Participants from the Moms Meet℠ focus groups shared statements like “I’ve had Tajín on a lot of things, but never dates. If it’s got Tajín on it, I’m trying it!” and “I eat dates quite often and this was definitely different. I really enjoyed it!”

Natural Delights is partnering with influencers, registered dietitians, and media to spread the word about the new “swicy” snack and drive in-store demand. Retailers are encouraged to utilize merchandising displays so that shoppers can easily spot the new product in the produce section.

The following product sizes are available:

6 oz. x 9 ct. pouches

10 oz. x 12 ct. tubs

18 oz. x 12 ct. pouches (club size)

36 ct. pouch shipper

36 ct. tub shipper

To order samples or POS materials, visit the brand’s Tajin landing page. For more information about Natural Delights, visit naturaldelights.com or contact Alan Asbury at alan.asbury@bvdg.com to place an order.