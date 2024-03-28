Natural Delights Welcomes Hector Altamira as New CEO Following Tim Rooney Departure 

YUMA, Ariz. – After eight years of dedicated service, Natural Delights® Chief Executive Officer Tim Rooney is stepping down from his role to pursue new opportunities. The brand is thrilled to announce that Hector Altamira, who has played a pivotal role in various positions, most recently as the company’s Chief Operations Officer, will assume the position of CEO effective April 1.

Altamira, with seven years of experience at Natural Delights, possesses a deep understanding of the company’s operations. This positions him well to lead the company into its next chapter of success. As COO, he spearheaded efforts to improve revenue return rates for growers, ensuring a sustainable business model. This allowed growers to reinvest in their operations, fostering continued growth and development in best global growing practices.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Tim for his invaluable contributions to the growth and success of the Natural Delights brand,” said Ted Johnson, chairman of the Bard Valley Date Growers Board. “With Hector at the helm, we are confident that Natural Delights will continue to thrive, delivering the highest quality Medjool dates to our customers worldwide.”

“I am deeply honored to step into this new role,” shared Altamira. “Ensuring our tradition of excellence, I’m looking forward to fostering growth as we continue to grow, pack and sell the world’s finest medjool dates.”

Under Altamira’s leadership, Natural Delights is poised to uphold its commitment to excellence and innovation, ensuring continued growth and success in the marketplace.

In his new role, Rooney will oversee organizational strategy for Avenir Financial, a credit union based in Yuma, Arizona, that has been locally owned and operated since 1942. Avenir Financial has over $385 million in assets and more than 33,000 members with four branches.

“We are excited to expand the Avenir Financial team with the addition of Tim Rooney as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer,” said Adele Sandberg, Avenir Financial President and CEO. “His wealth of experience in leadership and organizational strategy, combined with his fresh perspective and forward-thinking mindset, will undoubtedly strengthen our organization as we embark on a major expansion into the Phoenix, Arizona region.”

Join the company in wishing Tim farewell and welcoming Hector into this new role!

About Bard Valley Natural Delights®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.

About Avenir Financial

Avenir Financial Federal Credit Union, based in Yuma, Arizona, is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that has been locally owned and operated by its member owners since 1942. Avenir Financial has over $385 million in assets and more than 33,000 members with four branches serving Yuma and La Paz Counties in Arizona. For more information, visit avenirfinancial.org.