American Dairy Association’s Spring Virtual Farm Tours Draw 40,000+ Viewers to Learn About Dairy Farming

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East’s three spring Virtual Farm Tours, hosted by New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware dairy farmers, drew more than 40,000 viewers from all 50 states.

“Our Virtual Farm Tour program was created to bring the farm to the classroom to help build trust in dairy by showing – in real time – how dairy farmers care for their cows and land to produce a safe, nutritious product,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “More than 700,000 viewers have tuned in since we started the program in 2018, so the proof is in the numbers that it’s been an impactful checkoff investment.”

Host farmers included Cody Williams of Wil-Roc Farms, Kinderhook, N.Y., Doug Sattazahn of Zahncroft Farms, Womelsdorf, Pa., and Gregg Knutsen of G&S Farms in Harrington, Del.

“We need to tell our story – the real dairy story – to consumers,” said Sattazahn. “I encourage other farmers not to be apprehensive about hosting a virtual tour because we can reach so many more potential milk-drinkers.”

Sattazahn added at most he has hosted 100 students at a time on the farm. His virtual tour drew more than 20,000 viewers which translates to 200 in-person tours.

Two separate tour sessions, along with free lesson plans, took place on the same day at each farm, including:

For Grades 6-12 – A deep dive tour that focuses on how farms use technology and experts to provide care for their animals and the land.

For Pre-K- Grade 5 – A general tour that covers three primary areas on the farm – where calves live, where cows live, and where cows are milked.

The free teacher-developed student lesson plans meet Common Core Standards for elementary, middle and high school classes.

Offered in real time, the tours allow students and teachers to ask questions as the farmer host walks through the barns. The classrooms posed 300 questions between the three tours.

Find all of ADA North East’s Virtual Farm Tours here, or visit AmericanDairy.com and click on “Virtual Farm Tours.”

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 8,500 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.