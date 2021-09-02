Canadian Dairy Leader Lactalis Canada Launches Cheeseworld.ca

TORONTO – Lactalis Canada, the Canadian dairy company behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and a subsidiary of France-based Lactalis Group, is pleased to launch cheeseworld.ca – a new online specialty cheese store offering cheese lovers, foodies, and hosts extraordinaire a world of cheese to discover. Cheeseworld.ca’s exclusive offering features a wide variety of heritage cheeses as well as hard-to-find gems from around the world – all delivered right to the customer’s doorstep.

With fine cheddars, feta, and brie crafted in Canada and imported fine cheeses like Spanish Manchego and French Roquefort, cheeseworld.ca offers cheese enthusiasts new cheese discoveries every time they visit.

“We are incredibly excited to share the cheeseworld.ca experience with cheese aficionados and cheese lovers alike who will without a doubt have fun perusing the online shop to rediscover old favourites and try out a whole world of cheeses – all from the comfort of their home,” said Vince Vetere, General Manager, Cheese & Tablespreads at Lactalis Canada. “Whether elevating fall gatherings with the perfect cheeseboard, adding some flare to meal prep, or simply making life a little easier with cheese delivered right to your door, cheeseworld.ca offers something for everyone who has a love of cheese.”

In addition to new cheeses debuting on the site regularly, cheeseworld.ca subscribers will also have access to special content from chefs, artisans and expert cheese makers designed to inspire including recipes, tips on creating the ultimate cheeseboard and the perfect food and beverage pairings to complement all types of cheese in the coming months. With plans to expand nationally, cheeseworld.ca is currently available to consumers in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas.

Explore cheeseworld.ca or visit Facebook and Instagram to learn more.

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada (formerly Parmalat Canada) is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. The company directly employs 4,000 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada’s more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities. The company’s iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, siggi’s, Stonyfield, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Galbani, and Président. Lactalis Canada is a subsidiary of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy group, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.