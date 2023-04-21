Challenge Butter Partners With Lawry’s For The Ultimate Product Mash-Up: Challenge Butter Snack Spread Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

Dublin, Calif. – U.S. farmer-owned butter brand Challenge Butter and Lawry’s® introduce a new butter-based, seasoned Snack Spread offering that will deliver a unique flavor and added zing for consumers to enjoy with each bite.

Challenge Butter Snack Spread Lawry’s® Seasoned Salt is a combination of freshly churned Challenge Butter and the iconic Lawry’s signature blend of salt, herbs and spices. For the first time ever, consumers can easily spread, top and drizzle Lawry’s Seasoned Salt on their favorite foods through this delicious Challenge Butter Snack Spread.

“Our Butter Snack Spread line is designed to bring more flavor to our consumers so we are thrilled to add Lawry’s, a family favorite kitchen staple to our latest offering,” said Michael Burdeny, President of Challenge Dairy Products, Inc. “Challenge and Lawry’s products have been loved for generations and we predict fans of both will be ecstatic to easily elevate their snacks and meals with this new versatile butter.”

Challenge Butter Snack Spreads launched in early 2022 to much fanfare with Progressive Grocer selecting them as a “Best New Product of 2022”. Additionally, Challenge Dairy Products, Inc., was selected by Progressive Grocer as a “Category Captain” for reinvigorating and pushing the boundaries of the category with its new Snack Spreads.

Challenge Butter Snack Spread Lawry’s® Seasoned Salt will be hitting shelves in Spring 2023 alongside a new dessert flavor: Lemon. This new sweet addition will satisfy lemon dessert lover cravings with the perfect balance of tart and sweetness blended with fresh buttery goodness. These new flavors join Chocolate, Vanilla Fudge, Salted Caramel as well as Everything and Garlic Parmesan with Herbs.

Challenge Butter Snack Spreads are available in 6.5 oz tubs with a SRP of $3.99 in select retailers nationwide including Walmart, Albertsons, Meijer, HEB, and Raley’s, among others. For more information, visit www.challengebutter.com/snack.

ABOUT CHALLENGE BUTTER

Award-winning Challenge Butter has been churning its butter from family-owned dairies daily since its inception in 1911. Today, it is one of the top butter brands in the nation and is part of Challenge Dairy Products portfolio of retail products which includes traditional butter, spreadable butters, European-style butters and its new line of sweet and savory Snack Spreads. Challenge is a pioneer in the quality of butter products, being responsible for many industry firsts and today, with an eye on the future, its family dairy farmers are leaders in sustainable farming and animal welfare practices. It was recognized by Progressive Grocer as a Category Captain for its commitment to being a trailblazer in the dairy category. Visit Challenge on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ChallengeButter or at www.ChallengeButter.com.

Challenge Dairy Products, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of California Dairies Inc., the second-largest dairy cooperative in the United States. Challenge is a cooperative association responsible for the marketing and distribution of dairy products produced from 400 family-owned dairies. Through a long-standing history as a manufacturer and distributor, Challenge Dairy Products, Inc has become proficient in providing product offerings in butter, cheeses, dairy fluids, eggs, salad dressings, desserts, ice cream, mayonnaise, oils and more.