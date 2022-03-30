Challenge Butter Introduces New Line of Dessert and Seasoned Snack Spreads

Dublin, Calif. – Challenge Butter, a leading U.S. farmer-owned butter brand, today announced the launch of Challenge Butter Snack Spreads. These new spreads make consumers’ favorite sweet and savory flavor profiles, ranging from Chocolate and Salted Caramel to Everything and Buffalo, available in a Challenge Butter-based spread.

As consumers are seeking easier ways to add flavor to meals and snacks with fresh ingredients, Challenge Butter designed these Snack Spreads for topping, dipping, spreading, slathering, sautéeing and more.

Made with real butter and no artificial flavors, the Snack Spreads are available in three Dessert and three Seasoned varieties including:

Vanilla Fudge Dessert Snack Spread – Brighten up graham crackers, pretzels and waffles with this classic flavor profile.

– Brighten up graham crackers, pretzels and waffles with this classic flavor profile. Chocolate Dessert Snack Spread – Put this delicious, chocolatey bliss on popcorn, crepes and strawberries.

– Put this delicious, chocolatey bliss on popcorn, crepes and strawberries. Salted Caramel Dessert Snack Spread – This delectable spread is perfect on apples, pancakes and sautéed bananas.

– This delectable spread is perfect on apples, pancakes and sautéed bananas. Buffalo Seasoned Snack Spread – Add an extra kick of flavor to quesadillas, cauliflower and chicken wings with this perfectly spiced spread.

– Add an extra kick of flavor to quesadillas, cauliflower and chicken wings with this perfectly spiced spread. Everything Seasoned Snack Spread – This beloved flavor combination takes pita chips, chicken, sandwiches, and vegetable marinades to the next level.

– This beloved flavor combination takes pita chips, chicken, sandwiches, and vegetable marinades to the next level. Garlic Parmesan and Herb Seasoned Snack Spread – Brings bold flavors to pasta dishes, meats, and chips with this spread.

“The Challenge Snack Spread line adds a new, flavorful twist to our beloved, freshly churned butter, making it possible for consumers to enhance their favorite snacks and meals quickly and easily,” said Michael Burdeny, President of Challenge Dairy Products Inc. “Even after 110 years, Challenge continues to push itself to bring fresh innovation to the category, responding to consumers’ shift to consuming more snacks and seeking ways to further enhance those eating occasions.”

Challenge Butter Snack Spreads are packaged in 6.5 oz tubs with a SRP of $3.99. The Snack Spreads will begin rolling out in Albertsons and its subsidiaries, Meijer, Spartan Nash, Harris Teeter, SaveMart, Lucky’s, Lowe’s Foods and Woodman’s Markets locations beginning in late March, with additional retail availability to follow this summer.

Challenge Butter is churned fresh daily from pure sweet cream as it has been for more than 110 years. Its dedicated dairy farmer owners and employees challenge themselves daily to exceed the tradition of quality and exceptional service the company has offered from its inception in 1911.

Challenge Butter products are available at retailers across the country. For additional information, recipes, cooking tips, retailers and more, please visit www.challengebutter.com.

About Challenge Butter

Award-winning Challenge Butter has been churning its butters from family-owned dairies daily since its inception in 1911. Today, it is one of the top butter brands in the nation and is part of Challenge Dairy Products portfolio of retail products which include traditional butter, spreadable butters, European-style butters, cream cheese and its new line of sweet and savory Snack Spreads. Challenge is a pioneer in the quality of butter products, being responsible for many industry firsts and today, with an eye on the future, its family dairy farmers are leaders in sustainable farming and animal welfare practices. Visit Challenge on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ChallengeButter or at www.ChallengeButter.com.

Challenge Dairy Products, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of California Dairies Inc., the second largest dairy cooperative in the United States. Challenge is a cooperative association responsible for the marketing and distribution of dairy products produced from 400 family-owned dairies. Through a long-standing history as a manufacturer and distributor, Challenge Dairy Products, Inc has become proficient in providing product offerings in butter, cheeses, dairy fluids, eggs, salad dressings, desserts, ice cream, mayonnaise, oils and more.