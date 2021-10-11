Cheese Plant to be Announced as Lubbock’s ‘Largest’ Private Capital Investment Ever

Gov. Greg Abbott joined local leaders and economic development officials on Friday to announce plans for a new 850,000 square foot mozzarella cheese and nutrition manufacturing facility in East Lubbock County.

The project is being touted by the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance as the largest single private capital investment in Lubbock’s history.

Leprino Foods is proposing the construction of the new manufacturing plant that would process an estimated 8 million pounds of milk per day, according to documents obtained through the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

