Court to Decide if DFA is Lead Bidder in Dean Foods’ Bankruptcy Auction

Dairy Farmers of America could learn Thursday if it will have the inside track to buy the nation’s largest milk processor out of bankruptcy.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday on a motion by Dean Foods Co. to have DFA serve as a “stalking horse bidder” for its assets. The stalking horse bidder provides an offer that serves as a floor for bidding in a court-run auction.

Kansas City, Kan.-based DFA made an offer in mid-February to buy Dean Foods assets for $425 million plus the assumption of various liabilities.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Kansas City Business Journal