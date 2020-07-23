Dairy Farmers of America Kicks Off $ 30M Expansion of St. Albans Plant

ST. ALBANS, Vt. – Twenty-five dairy farms have closed down in Vermont since the start of the year. Agriculture officials say 21 of them were due to financial struggles related to the pandemic. But there is some good news when it comes to dairy farms in our region. Dairy Farmers of America says a $30 million investment is on the way to their processing plant in St. Albans.

“It’s busy here,” said Bill McPhail. a project engineer with Dairy Farmers of America. The St. Albans plant produces cream, condensed skim milk, and milk powder. He says the new construction will expand the plant’s processing and storage capacity. “It’s going to make us a lot more efficient in our receiving operations as well as increase our storage capacity.”

The expansion was a part of the agreement when the former St. Albans Co-op merged with the national Dairy Farmers of America about a year ago.

