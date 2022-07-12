Dairy Farmers of Canada’s Latest Campaign a Rallying Cry For Sustainable Agriculture

OTTAWA, ON – Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) has launched a powerful new advertising campaign promoting the ambitious dairy industry target to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 2050. DFC’s “I’m In” campaign builds upon the long-standing commitment of dairy farmers as stewards of the land and demonstrates how innovation is taking place on farms to achieve the sustainability goal. Throughout the campaign, real farmers proudly demonstrate their actions to protect the environment by declaring, “I’m in!” for DFC’s Net Zero 2050 goal.

“Canadian dairy farmers are proud to lead the way in caring for our planet by continuing their dedication to conservation and sustainability,” says Pierre Lampron, president of Dairy Farmers of Canada. “We already have one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world for milk production and we are not stopping there – our net zero goal is a bold declaration of dairy farmers’ continued work and ambition.”

“I’m In” shines a light on sustainable strategies being undertaken by Canadian dairy farmers, through the sector’s robust quality assurance program, proAction®, as well as other initiatives and innovations including a focus on soil health and water retention, plastics recycling, renewable energy and enhanced biodiversity. Highlighting these efforts are real farmers – who, for decades, have been making improvements that are beneficial for the farm and the environment – telling their own stories as they work year-round to produce high-quality, safe and nutritious milk. Canadians can continue to put their trust in dairy farmers who share their experience with real-life projects such as sustainable cropping practices (regenerative agriculture), wetland restoration, tree planting, carbon sequestration and more.

The campaign will run from July 1st to August 12th, 2022, on televised and digital platforms, with strong influencer participation geared towards millennials and Gen-Zs, many of whom place environmentalism top-of-mind when making purchasing decisions.

“It was important for us to remind consumers that caring for the environment is not new for dairy farmers, and in fact it’s one of the many reasons that our Blue Cow logo is so trusted by Canadians,” says Pamela Nalewajek, vice-president of marketing for Dairy Farmers of Canada. “Our farmers have been working for decades to farm sustainably, making many changes over time, in order to create a future for dairy that not only reflects consumer priorities but demonstrates that Canadian dairy farmers share their values, too.”

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits. Dairy farmers have set a goal of net-zero emissions from farm-level dairy production by 2050.