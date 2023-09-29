Dairy-Free Cheesemaker Vertage Partners With Rainforest Distribution

Vertage, a chef-founded company that produces uncompromising cheeses made without animals, and Rainforest Distribution, one of the most prominent wholesale distribution companies covering the mid-Atlantic through the Northeast regions of the US, are partnering to bring the Vertage line of chef-created plant-based cheeses to retailers throughout 16 states.

The partnership of Vertage and Rainforest Distribution marks the first retail distribution of Vertage dairy-free cheeses. Previously, Vertage has only been available in foodservice, including at notable restaurants throughout California (Crossroads Kitchen), New York (Unregular Pizza), and DC (Call Your Mother, Andy’s Pizza).

“Rainforest Distribution has an incredible reputation for emerging food & beverage brands, and we are thrilled to be able to bring our high quality, clean-label, and non-GMO dairy free cheeses to more people through Rainforest and their network of specialty and natural grocers,” said Tim Wildin, Chief Executive Officer of Vertage.

Vertage was founded by award-winning DC Chef Margaux Riccio, and the company recently announced a strategic partnership with Fresh Del Monte. Presence on the east coast through through Rainforest Distribution is a sign of growth to come. Vertage currently produces a wide array of dairy-free cheeses, including a fresh mozzarella, classic cream cheese, everything-but-the-bagel cream cheese, American Cheddar, and Pepper Jack. Vertage cheeses are made with non-GMO plant-based proteins, and free from palm oil, artificial colors and preservatives.

About Vertage

Vertage is a producer of uncompromising cheeses made without animals™. The company was founded by Chef Margaux Riccio who operates multiple restaurants under the Bubbies and PowPow brands in the Washington, DC area. Chef Margaux created her recipes out of necessity after developing a life-threatening dairy allergy that nearly ended her career as a chef. Starting with the finest clean-label ingredients, Vertage employs classic cheesemaking techniques and patent-pending fermentation processes to make truly delicious dairy-free cheeses from plant-based proteins.

About Rainforest Distribution

Rainforest Distribution Corp is a full-service food and beverage distributor serving retailers in 16 states across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the United States. Rainforest offers more than 5,000 high-velocity and on-trend SKUs in ambient, refrigerated, and frozen formats. With distribution centers in Maryland, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, Rainforest offers customized distribution solutions designed to ensure customer success in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Rainforest’s extensive sales and merchandising network adds value through expertise in high-touch perishables, local & emerging brands, custom retail programs, and the execution of first-to-market concepts.