Dairy MAX and Convoy Deliver Thousands of Gallons of Milk to Food Banks Across the Southwest

DALLAS–Dairy MAX, a nonprofit Dairy Council representing 900 dairy farm families, and Convoy, the most efficient digital freight network, have teamed up to help families in need by coordinating milk donations from local dairy processors to be delivered to mass food bank distribution sites across the Southwest. To date, more than 13,000 gallons of Borden Dairy milk have been delivered in Texas.

COVID-19 has put an incredible strain on families across the nation, and food banks have reported that milk and other dairy products are among the most requested items. As organizations like Feeding America have mobilized to service the unprecedented number of people now relying on food pantries to feed their families, Dairy MAX sought out new avenues to ensure food banks are stocked with enough dairy to put milk in the hands of every family in need.

To quickly move products from dairy processors to food banks, Dairy MAX reached out to Convoy. Leveraging both organizations’ strengths—Dairy MAX’s partnerships with dairy processors and Convoy’s vast shipping network—the organizations are able to streamline the delivery of milk to food banks who set up mass distribution sites, serving thousands of people in a single day.

According to Dairy MAX CEO Mike Konkle, “We heard about Convoy’s efforts delivering donations across the U.S. to food banks and immediately thought of them as a partner that could help us provide dairy to families in need. We were impressed with how quickly Convoy was able to step in and seamlessly pick up the milk donated by Borden Dairy in Dallas and deliver it to the mobile food distribution site that day. We decided we were ready to expand our partnership when we saw how efficiently our organizations worked together, and we knew we could make a difference on a much broader scale to support other food banks in our region.”

The partnership will continue to expand to more mass distribution sites, with Dairy MAX connecting local dairy processors participating in USDA milk donation programs with Feeding America food banks across the nine-state Dairy MAX geographic territory, which includes Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Colorado. Many of these distribution sites are substantial, feeding up to 10,000 people daily.

Jennifer Wong, Head of Sustainability for Convoy, added that, “In times of hardship, it’s important that we come together as a community. We are excited to partner with Dairy MAX and are fortunate that our strength driving efficiency in the supply chain, meshed with their ongoing efforts to ensure families have the milk and dairy products they need. We experienced first hand how good they are at what they do and look forward to scaling our collaboration to support more locations.”

Convoy’s vital aid program covers transportation of food, medical supplies, clothing, and cleaning supplies to any donation facility in need. This effort leverages the scale and reliability of Convoy’s core business, moving millions of truckloads of goods across the country for businesses of all sizes. Businesses can email sustainability@convoy.com to coordinate a donation.

ABOUT DAIRY MAX

Founded more than 40 years ago, Dairy MAX is one of the leading regional dairy councils in America – representing more than 900 dairy farmers and serving communities in eight states: Colorado, southwest Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. A nonprofit organization, Dairy MAX is part of a nationwide effort to support dairy farming and drive impact for every dairy farmer, while promoting American agriculture.

ABOUT CONVOY

Convoy is the most efficient digital freight network. It connects shippers to carriers to move millions of truckloads, saving money for shippers, reducing hassle for carriers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. Convoy uses technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 72M metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Shippers like Anheuser‑Busch, CHEP, and Waiākea trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets. The company’s mission is to transport the world with endless capacity and zero waste.