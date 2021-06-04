Dairy MAX Kicks off National Dairy Month

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – June marks the start of National Dairy Month, an annual month-long celebration in honor of dairy farmers and their commitment that spans over centuries to the communities where they live and work. Dairy MAX, a non-profit dairy council representing more than 900 dairy farm families across eight states, will commemorate National Dairy Month by sharing the benefits of dairy – a nutrient-dense food that provides significant health benefits for only 2% of the U.S. carbon footprint.

“As dairy farmers, we take pride in our commitment to providing the most nutritious food on the planet,” said Mary Kraft, dairy farmer and Dairy MAX board member. “This National Dairy Month I hope families celebrate by enjoying real, delicious dairy with confidence that it was made with care for our animals and the environment.”

Dairy farms contribute nutritious food, jobs, income and support to their local communities. More than two million U.S. jobs are created by the dairy industry, with every dollar generated from dairy farming having an impact of seven times greater in the local community. The overall economic impact of dairy foods in the U.S. is nearly $200 billion, which goes back to serve local, state and national economies.

“Dairy provides 13 essential nutrients, including more than half of the recommended calcium and vitamin D, plus 20% of the protein required in an American diet,” said Marty McKinzie, Dairy MAX vice president of industry image and relations. “National Dairy Month serves as the perfect reminder that dairy is good for people, communities and the planet.”

Originally known as “National Milk Month,” National Dairy Month recognizes the dairy industry and its significant contribution to feeding the world. The celebration was started by dairy distributors and grocer organizations in 1937 and has grown into an annual tradition. Although June is the official National Dairy Month, Dairy MAX works year-round to promote the dairy industry through events and the sharing of resources about the goodness of dairy to families, schools, health professionals, athletes and partners.

In addition to providing food and economic value, dairy farmers have a long-standing commitment to serving the communities they call home. This June Dairy MAX will partner with regional blood centers for the ninth annual Passion for Pints Blood Drive, providing dairy products for post-blood donation recovery at select locations. Dairy MAX will connect community members with local dairy farmers and share how milk is sustainably produced on the farm. As a bonus, blood donors will receive giveaway items including a commemorative t-shirt, stress-relief cow squeeze toy and a recipe book highlighting dairy as a key ingredient.

Visit DairyDiscoveryZone.com for resources and recipes to help celebrate National Dairy Month.

About Dairy MAX

Founded more than 40 years ago, Dairy MAX is one of the leading regional dairy councils in America – representing more than 900 dairy farmers and serving communities in eight states: Colorado, southwest Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. A nonprofit organization, Dairy MAX is part of a nationwide effort to support dairy farming and drive impact for every dairy farmer, while promoting American agriculture. The organization operates five audience outreach programs: business development, consumer marketing, health and wellness, industry image and relations and school marketing. For more information about Dairy MAX and its team of experts, visit DairyMAX.org. Dairy resources and delicious recipes are available at DairyDiscoveryZone.com.