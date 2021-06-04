Local Dairy Farmers Support Retail Campaign During National Dairy Month to Get Milk to Families in Need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Local dairy farmers from the American Dairy Association North East region are asking consumers to “round up” their change at local retail checkouts during National Dairy Month. All funds will support Fill a Glass with Hope® and the Great American Milk Drive™ to help local food banks provide milk to families in need.

“Dairy farmers work every day to help feed the world, and National Dairy Month is a great way to recognize their hard work and dedication to their local communities,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “Their support of these hunger relief campaigns with our partners is just one more example of their commitment to providing a safe, wholesome product to for their neighbors in need.”

Fill a Glass of Hope was initiated in 2015 by Pennsylvania dairy farmers in partnership ADA North East, PA Dairymen’s Association and Feeding Pennsylvania. More than 21 million servings of milk have been distributed in Pennsylvania to-date. ADA North East expanded the program into New York in last year, and New York dairy princesses raised $7,270 to contribute to the campaign.

During June, dairy farmer Matt Hoff from Coldsprings Farm, New Windsor, Md., will be featured in a video in 23 Shoppers Food & Pharmacy stores to promote the campaign.

ADA North East president and dairy farmer Audrey Donahoe from Atrass Farm, Clayville, N.Y., will participate in a live Q&A session on Facebook later this month with Price Chopper, who is running the campaign in 133 stores.

In 202 Weis Markets stores, consumers will hear a public service announcement encouraging shoppers to “round up,” from dairy farmer Amanda Condo of Paul R. Dotterer and Sons Dairy, Mill Hall, Pa.

The Great American Milk Drive is a Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) campaign that ADA North East supports locally in Safeway retail stores.

Last year, the partnership with Safeway stores in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware raised $381,926 to get 96,000 gallons of milk to local families.

The Great American Milk Drive campaign will be held in 113 Safeway stores, and dairy farmer Shelby Green of Coldsprings Farm, New Windsor, Md., will join a National Football League player next week to celebrate the event at the Safeway store in Washington D.C.

For more information about ADA North East’s hunger relief programs, visit AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.