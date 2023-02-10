Dairy State Cheese in Rudolph, WI has been Sold. What Happens Next?

RUDOLPH − Dairy State Cheese has been sold.

The Rudolph-based cheese factory at 6860 State 34, which has been operated by the Moran family for over 70 years, was sold to the Greco family of Bartlett, Illinois, and its Cheese Merchants of America portfolio last month. According to county records, the property sold in January for just over $4.7 million.

According to state files, Dairy State Cheese LLC was registered in December with a principal office listed at 1307 Schiferl Road in Bartlett, Illinois, the home of Greco Reggi Development Corp., a family-owned real estate development company.

Pat Greco, president of the Greco Family Office and legal counsel for its dairy companies, confirmed the sale Friday.

