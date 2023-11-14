Darigold Announces Plans for Boise-Area Office

SEATTLE – Seattle-based Darigold, Inc., one of the nation’s largest dairy producers with farming and processing operations throughout the Northwest, announced plans to open a new office in the Boise, Idaho area. Farmer-owned Darigold will use the new location to put key parts of its business closer to its network of farms and processing facilities. The company will continue to maintain a presence in Seattle.

“While Seattle has always been our home, our operations – including farming and production – are located throughout the Northwest, in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana,” said Joe Coote, CEO at Darigold. “Establishing a presence in the Boise area just makes sense as we continue to modernize and globalize our business. This new office location gives us greater access to a larger workforce focused on agriculture, creates a better opportunity to establish Darigold as an employer of choice and valued community partner, and establishes a presence closer to farming and production operations in much of our region.”

“Idaho’s red-hot economy, including a robust agriculture sector, combined with our business-friendly regulatory environment and strong communities are attracting more and more companies to expand in our state,” Governor Brad Little said of Darigold’s plans to establish an Idaho office. “Idaho proudly welcomes Darigold’s new office, and we promise to continue our partnership with them to ensure their continued success.”

The new Boise area office comes at a time when Darigold is making other investments to support its co-op. The company made an investment in an aseptic packaging line in its Boise production facility in 2021 and began construction on a new production facility in Pasco, Wash., in 2022, which is expected to open next year.

“We are extremely pleased that Darigold has chosen to expand its presence in Idaho,” said Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association. “Idaho is a growing center for dairy production and securing a major office location from one of the nation’s largest dairy producers underscores our state’s importance in the nation’s dairy industry.”

Darigold hopes to secure space in early 2024. The company anticipates completing tenant finish and staffing for the Boise office over the span of 18 to 24 months.

“We are thrilled to see Darigold expand its presence in Idaho,” said Karianne Fallow, CEO of Dairy West, which represents dairy farm families in Idaho and Utah to promote the dairy industry. “In addition to being home to so many thriving dairy farms, the state also houses a number of agriculture and packaged food companies. Adding this century-old brand to the state’s lineup of food and ag companies shows the important role Idaho plays in feeding people around the country and globally.”

“With this office established in the Boise area, we’ll have a better opportunity to establish lean and efficient teams to support the needs of our farmer-owners, our network of operating sites, and our customers,” said Darigold’s Coote. “That will help us create more value for our members going forward.”

About Darigold

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold, Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of the Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by nearly 300 family-owned farms in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Darigold handles approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually. The company produces a full line of dairy products for retail, foodservice, commodity, and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy processors. Darigold operates 11 plants throughout the Northwest, processing high-quality milk produced by NDA farm families, and satellite offices in Mexico City, Mexico, and Shanghai, China. It is currently building a 12th plant in central Washington that is slated to open in 2024. For more information, visit Darigold.com.