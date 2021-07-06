Darigold Picks Pasco for $500M Protein and Butter Plant

Darigold Inc. will build its largest ever milk drying plant in Pasco, cementing the city’s status as one of the Northwest’s leading centers for food processing.

If completed, 150 acres at the Port of Pasco’s future Reimann Industrial Center off Highway 395 will become home to the largest protein and butter plant of its type in North America. The 400,000-square-foot facility will cost an estimated $450 million to $500 million to construct.

The port’s three-member commission approved a $3.3 million purchase and sale agreement with the Seattle-based dairy cooperative at a special meeting July 1 after a year of negotiating under the name “Project Ruby.”

