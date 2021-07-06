Danone Rebrands Oikos Greek Yogurt as Workers Get Ready to ‘Grab and Go’ on the Way Into the Office

Oikos Greek yogurt is starting off this summer with a new look and formula as Danone North America aims to reignite the category.

As of last year, the total U.S. market was worth $10.1 billion, according to Euromonitor International. With more than a third of the total market share, Danone is the top yogurt maker. Chobani, which helped make Greek yogurt a household name but has since branched into other food categories, falls in a distant second place with 19.1% of the market. (Chobani is considering going public later this year.)

“The category itself, pre-pandemic, has been relatively flat overall for a number of years. It did see some acceleration during the pandemic, sort of mid-single digit growth rates, but I think it’s fair to say that it did not accelerate to the degree that some of our other segments did,” said Shane Grant, chief executive of Danone North America.

