David Wiens Elected as President of Dairy Farmers of Canada

WINNIPEG, MB – Dairy farmers have elected David Wiens to succeed Pierre Lampron as President of Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) at the organization’s annual general meeting earlier today in Winnipeg. Formerly the Vice-President of the board, Wiens farms in Grunthal, Manitoba, where he milks 230 cows and tends 1600 acres of cropland with his brother, Charles.

“I would like to thank dairy farmers for electing me to lead our national organization,” said David Wiens, President, Dairy Farmers of Canada. “Our industry is at a crossroads, we face numerous challenges, but there are also opportunities which we must seize.”

Chair of Dairy Farmers of Manitoba, David Wiens has been a Director with the DFC board since 2009; in 2011, he was elected to the position of Vice-President. During his time on the board, Wiens has been the Chair of the Promotion Committee and is currently serving as the Chair of the proAction committee and of the Canadian Dairy Research Council. He also chairs the committee that is reviewing and updating the Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Dairy Cattle.

“Dairy farmers are the first link with milk production in bringing highly nutritious dairy products to consumers. Yet, we rely on our dairy processors as key partners in the supply chain. It is in the overall sector’s interest to adopt collaborative approaches to meet the expectations of Canadians,” added Mr. Wiens.

David holds a Bachelor of Theology from the Canadian Mennonite University. He is married to Denise and they have two grown children, Jasmine and Elizabeth.

Dairy Farmers of Canada’s 2023 Board of Directors:

President: David Wiens

British Columbia: Sarah Sache

Alberta : Wim Van De Brake

Saskatchewan: Matthew Flaman

Manitoba: Stefan Singer

Ontario: Vicky Morrison, Mark Hamel, Don Gordon

Quebec: Daniel Gobeil, Peter Strebel, Marcel Blais

New Brunswick: Gilbert Matheson

Nova Scotia: Greg Archibald

Prince Edward Island: Steve Reeves

Newfoundland and Labrador: TBA

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits. Dairy farmers have set a goal of net-zero emissions from farm-level dairy production by 2050.