Eggland’s Best Announces Southeast Semi-Finalists in the “America’s Best Family Recipe” Contest 2020

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. — From coast to coast, Eggland’s Best (EB) called on Americans to share their tastiest original family recipes for the chance to take home the grand prize in the “America’s Best Family Recipe” Contest 2020. Today, Eggland’s Best has announced the “Best in State” semi-finalists from the Southeast, who are now eligible to earn the title of America’s Best Family Recipe.

Eggland’s Best is now calling on EB fans across the country to help determine which Southeast recipe will rise to the top and be named “Best in Region,” earning the chance to win the $10,000 Grand Prize. “Best in Region” prize winners will each receive $1,000 and a year’s supply of Eggland’s Best eggs. “Best in State” winners will also receive a prize from Eggland’s Best, and bonus category winners will receive $500. From now through September 2, consumers can visit www.americasbestrecipe.com and vote for their favorite Southeast recipe.

“It’s been so amazing to see the recipes that are special to each family and how they’re able to incorporate Eggland’s Best superior nutrition, taste and freshness into each dish,” said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland’s Best. “Especially during this time, spending time in the kitchen and enjoying family recipes is a great way to connect with loved ones. We’re excited to see which recipe will win this year’s America’s Best Family Recipe Contest!”

With dishes ranging from a delicious Smoky Southern Oven-Fried Chicken to Cheddar Chive Waffle Sandwiches with Ham and Butter, the “Best in State” recipes from the Southeast include:

Alabama: Mary M. – Smoky Southern Oven-Fried Chicken

Florida: Nada P. – Ruska Salata

Georgia: Samantha H. – Viennese Kaiserschmarrn with Berry Compote and Caramelized Onions

Kentucky: Donna G. – Wacky Fruit Cake

Mississippi: Ella H. – Cajun Crawfish Omelet

North Carolina: Debra H. – Eggland’s Best Carolina-Style BBQ Quesadillas

South Carolina: Mary L. – Scotch Egg Wedges

Tennessee: Lisa B. – Muffaletta Strata

Virginia: Kim V. – Cheddar Chive Waffle Sandwiches with Ham and Butter

West Virginia: Jeannette N. – Vanilla Maple Peach Pie Cream Cheese Petites

Once the “Best in Region” recipes are determined, fan votes combined with a panel of judges, including co-host of Food Network’s “The Kitchen,” Jeff Mauro, and Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Dawn Jackson Blatner, will then help determine the Grand Prize Winner.

“I’m so excited that I get to help judge the unique recipe submissions in this year’s Contest,” said Mauro. “As a dad and Chef, I always reach for Eggland’s Best eggs to add freshness and nutrition to my recipes. Eggland’s Best eggs are the only choice for my family!”

“I’m looking forward to reviewing the mouthwatering recipe entries from across the U.S.,” said Blatner. “While taste is always a huge factor for these recipes, I’m also really looking forward to reading the family stories behind the recipes and finding out why they also love Eggland’s Best eggs.”

Cast your vote! Visit www.americasbestrecipe.com to vote for your favorite Southeast recipe.

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland’s Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland’s Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland’s Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland’s Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product’s superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland’s Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

