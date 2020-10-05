Eggland’s Best’s Signature Stamp Goes Pink to Support Susan G. Komen

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. — For the 11th consecutive year, Eggland’s Best (EB) is supporting the fight to end breast cancer by “going pink” in honor of its partnership with Susan G. Komen®. Eggland’s Best is committed to providing support to help fund Komen’s mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

“We’re thankful to have generous partners such as Eggland’s Best to support us in our mission to eliminate breast cancer,” said Sarah Rosales, Komen’s VP of Corporate Partnerships. “One in eight women during their lifetime will have a moment that will change everything – the moment they are told they have breast cancer. Eggland’s Best’s long-standing support ensures that we are able to be there for everyone touched by breast cancer, every step of the way.”

Throughout October, EB is proudly showcasing its commitment to the cause and encouraging consumers to join the fight against breast cancer by featuring Susan G. Komen’s signature pink Running Ribbon® on its iconic EB-stamped eggs. In addition, Eggland’s Best egg cartons will display Susan G. Komen graphics to show its support for the breast cancer community. Eggland’s Best is also pledging a $100,000 donation to Susan G. Komen in 2020-2021, regardless of sales.

“Eggland’s Best is thrilled to once again join forces with Susan G. Komen to support research, advocacy and patient support to help save lives from breast cancer,” said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland’s Best. “While we’ve come a long way, this awful disease still touches too many Americans each year. We are committed to helping Komen’s life-saving work.”

“I’m proud to support Susan G. Komen’s worthy cause through working with Eggland’s Best,” said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. “Now more than ever, a nutritious diet is an important element of maintaining overall health and wellness. With micronutrients that support a healthy immune system such as six times more vitamin D and double the vitamin B12 and omega-3s, Eggland’s Best eggs are a great way to give your diet a nutritious boost.”

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland’s Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland’s Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland’s Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland’s Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product’s superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland’s Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

